A Pittsburg, Kansas, man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:41 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Angelo D. Fears, 37, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
Fears was driving an eastbound vehicle that collided with a semitruck operated by Teran P. Cook, 23, of Joplin when Cook pulled from a private driveway into Fears' path, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5:30 a.m. Monday on Route P, 3 miles north of Verona in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Ricky L. Jones, 58, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
Jones was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck an embankment when he swerved to miss a horse in the road, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:12 p.m. Sunday on Southeast 40th Road, about 4 miles south of Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Michael L. Crowder, 19, of Lincoln, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Crowder was driving a westbound pickup truck that slid off the roadway on a curve and became airborne, the patrol said.
• A resident of Goodman was injured in a scooter crash at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Allison Road, 2 miles south of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Jason W. Jackson, 59, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
He was riding a northbound scooter that struck a dog, causing the scooter to overturn and slide off the road, the patrol said.
