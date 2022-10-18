Four residents of Columbus, Kansas, were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:26 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 4 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Clay O. Thixton, 47, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. Three passengers — Craig S. Danks, 39, Clarissa D. Murray, 33, and Rosenna L. Ralston, 30 — sustained minor injuries and were taken to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Their northbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, throwing Thixton from the vehicle, the patrol said.
