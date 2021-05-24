A Joplin man suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 5:30 a.m. Monday on Junge Boulevard, 1 mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Glenn D. Briggs, 27, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
He was driving a westbound Geo Prism that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Goodman resident suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 7:24 p.m. Sunday on River Road, 1 mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Mason T. Greninger, 29, was taken to Freeman Hospital West.
Greninger was operating an eastbound motorcycle that was stopped at a stop sign when an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Phillip L. Punzel, 71, of Joplin, ran into him from behind, the patrol said.
• A couple from Alma, Arkansas, were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71, 2 miles south of Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Michael J. Burdick, 80, and his passenger, Mary L. Burdick, 81, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Their southbound car collided with a westbound car driven by Kelvin D. Enoch, 47, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, when Enoch failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• A Monett woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, 3 miles east of Monett in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Erika Patino, 41, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital.
She was driving an eastbound car that was struck in the rear by an eastbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Ashley A. Argo, 25, of Republic, causing both vehicles to skid off the right side of the road, the patrol said.
