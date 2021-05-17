A Carthage woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 a.m. Monday on Cedar Road, a mile east of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sapphire Logsdon, 25, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• Two Neosho residents and two Joplin residents were injured in a collision of two motorcycles at 1:40 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86 at Route M in Newtonia, according to the state patrol.
The operators of both motorcycles, Mark A. Tackett, 50, of Neosho, and David M. Theis, 58, of Joplin, were to seek treatment on their own for minor injuries. Tackett's passenger, Kendra S. Coffee, 49, of Neosho, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries, and Theis' passenger, Ni C. Wehr, 57, of Joplin, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Tackett was eastbound and slowing to make a left turn when Theis ran into him from behind, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.