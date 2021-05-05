A Neosho man injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Route H, 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kevin D. Millikin, 36, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin with serious injuries.
Millikin was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 76, about 6 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Tracy L. Hernandez, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that pulled out of a driveway into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Ray F. Cooper, 27, of Southwest City, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 1 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Kennedy Williams, 21, of Centerton, Arkansas, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Bentonville, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that was stopped at a traffic light behind a southbound pickup truck driven by Norma Lindquist, 70, of Southwest City, when a car driven by Gregory Abo, 54, of Centerton, ran into Williams' car from behind, pushing it into the rear of Lindquist's truck, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, a mile north of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Julia D. Lopez, 55, of Carthage was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. The other driver, Patrick R. Brown, 35, of Greenfield, sought treatment on his own for minor injuries.
Brown was driving a southbound car that crossed the center median and was struck on its passenger side by Lopez's northbound car, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.