Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route M, 2 miles south of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jon M. Estes, 28, of Jasper, and Angela C. Gordon, 42, of Pittsburg, Missouri, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Estes was driving a southbound pickup truck and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, colliding with Gordon's westbound car, the patrol said.
• A Pierce City man and a Florida man were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 97, about 3 miles north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Jacob I. Orr, 25, of Pierce City, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle, Kyle D. Shreeves, 64, of Gibsonton, Florida, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Orr was driving a southbound vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck a northbound pickup truck head-on, the patrol said. The driver of the truck was listed as John R. Linton, 64, of Gibsonton.
• A resident of Diamond was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:29 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60 at Route HH, a half-mile southeast of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Zayre J. Hedge, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Hedge was driving a westbound vehicle that collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl from Neosho, when the girl attempted a left turn in front of him, the patrol said.
