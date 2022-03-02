A Columbus, Kansas, woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday on Fir Road, about 5 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kelli D. Hance, 48, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle and made a left turn into the path of an eastbound pickup truck driven by Matthew R. Orahood, 27, of Carl Junction, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 54, a half-mile east of Deerfield in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Renee E. Cox, 23, of Nevada, suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. A second driver, Kristen L. Griffith, 37, and her passenger, Starla Kingfisher, 56, both of Fort Scott, Kansas, were taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center. Griffith's injuries were listed as minor and Kingfisher's as moderate. The third driver, Scott M. Theis, 48, of Nevada, was taken Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
The state patrol said Griffith had been eastbound and was turning her pickup truck around on the highway when it was struck by Theis' eastbound pickup truck, which then crossed the centerline and hit Cox's westbound vehicle head-on.
