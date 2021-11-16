An Aurora man was injured in a single-car crash at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday on Route FF, about 2 miles southeast of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William F. McClure, 91, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Baxter Springs, Kansas, resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:25 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles south of Joplin at Route C in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Bryan D. Miller, 54, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Miller was driving a northbound car that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:35 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 66 at Duenweg in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
One of the drivers, Tabatha L. Love, 25, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. The other driver, Teresa A. Robertson, 58, and her passenger, Cora L. Converse, 80. both of Mount Vernon, were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Love was driving an eastbound sport utility vehicle and was attempting to make a U-turn when she pulled into the path of Robertson's eastbound car, the patrol said.
