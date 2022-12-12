Two Granby residents sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60 in Granby, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Katherine R. Starr, 53, and her passenger, Steven K. Starr, 52, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital Wes. His injuries were listed as moderate and hers as minor.
Their eastbound car was struck by an eastbound semitruck operated by Edward L. Shannon, 66, of McCune, Kansas, as the Starr vehicle was attempting to make a U-turn on the highway, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a motorcycle-car crash at 7:52 p.m. Sunday on Inca Road, a mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
The operator of the motorcycle, Patrick M. Luczak, 34, and his passenger, Courtney L. Luczak, 31, both of Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
A 16-year-old female passenger from Neck City in a GMC Jimmy driven by another 16-year-old girl from Carthage was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries. The names of the two teens were not released due to their ages.
The eastbound motorcycle was slowing to make a left turn when the GMC Jimmy ran into them from behind, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.