A Mount Vernon resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 12:50 p.m. Sunday on Route H in Freistatt in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Catherine A. James, 45, was taken to Cox Hospital Monett with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the northbound James vehicle ran off the road and hit a driveway culvert.
• A Commerce, Oklahoma, resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:55 a.m. Saturday on Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Seneca, according to the state patrol.
Kevin W. Stephens, 57, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol reported the eastbound Stephens vehicle ran off the road, hit a guardrail and overturned down an embankment.
• A Noel resident was injured when her vehicle was forced off the road by another vehicle at 1:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 90, about 2 miles west of Noel in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Audra E. Melton, 51, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that Melton's eastbound vehicle was forced off the road by a unidentified semitruck that left the scene without stopping. Her vehicle hit a tree.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles east of Strafford in Webster County, according to the patrol.
Kaylan M. Watts, 19 and a passenger in a westbound car driven by Trevon Ausler, 22, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries. The driver of the other westbound vehicle, Melanie E. Dudley, 48, of Marshfield, went to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol reported the Ausler vehicle turned around in an emergency turnaround and pulled into the path of the Dudley vehicle.
