Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:10 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Injured were Devynn Courtney, 20, driver of one of the westbound vehicles, and her passengers, Leaann Beasley, 19, and Harley R. Menter, 21, all of Taneyville. Also injured was Sarai I. Duren, 27, of Republic, driver of the other vehicle. All of the injured were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol report stated the westbound Courtney vehicle struck the rear of the Duren vehicle.
At about the same time at the same location, Dale Davis, 45, of Augusta, Kansas, was attempting to merge onto the interstate on his westbound motorcycle and was struck by a semitruck that did not stop, according to the patrol.
Davis was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
