A 21-year-old Monett man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 39, about 9 miles south of Aurora in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dawson J. Copeland was to seek medical treatment for minor injuries on his own.
Copeland was driving northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck an embankment when he failed to negotiate a turn, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Route A at the west edge of Stella in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Quentin Vang, 45, of Miami, Oklahoma, was treated for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital Joplin, and his passenger, Yanh Vang, 73, of Exeter, was treated for moderate injuries at the same hospital.
Their westbound vehicle struck a cow in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Two Monett residents were injured in a motorcycle crash at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Route JJ, 6 miles south of Rocky Comfort in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Dustin L. Stephens, 42, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. His passenger, Jamie L. Stephens, 45, was flown by medical helicopter to the same hospital with serious injuries.
Their northbound bike ran off the roadway and overturned after striking a dog, the patrol said.
