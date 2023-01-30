An Oklahoma man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 97, a mile north of Stotts City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tommy Kinzer, 37, of Vinita, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a northbound car that slid across the centerline on the ice-covered roadway and collided head-on with a southbound car driven by Montana McKinney, 25, of Avilla, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Route P at Central City Road, about a quarter-mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Cody L. Harrington, 34, of Carl Junction, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries, and Sarah D. Hartman, 50, of Joplin, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Harrington was driving a westbound car that slid into the eastbound lane and struck Hartman's car, the patrol said.
• A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49 near U.S. Highway 60 at Neosho, the state patrol said.
Dorian L. West, 37, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a southbound semitruck that struck a sport utility vehicle that had been left abandoned in a southbound lane of I-49. West's semitruck and trailer ran off the road after the collision and struck a guardrail, embankment and bridge pier, the patrol said.
• A Kansas man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:23 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43 at Kapok Drive, about a mile north of Seneca in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Jess S. Seiwert, 39, of Fredonia, Kansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a northbound car that collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Joann M. Baker, 60, of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, when Baker's truck developed a mechanical issue while she was attempting to turn, the patrol said.
