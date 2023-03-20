A 76-year-old woman from Nevada, Missouri, was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:25 p.m. Monday on Route BB, 5 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lililane L. Graham was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Granby man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:42 a.m. Monday on Interstate 49 at Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Andrew J. Mullin, 32, taken to Freeman Occumed Clinic in Joplin with minor injuries.
Mullin was driving a dump truck and stopped in the right southbound lane in a Missouri Department of Transportation work zone when a southbound semitruck operated by Karl D. Naggatz, 52, of Mayfield, Kentucky, ran into a safety trailer Mullin was towing, the patrol said.
• A man from Miller was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:05 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 39 at Miller in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Joseph R. Longoria, 65, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Longoria was driving a southbound car that ran into a southbound van from behind when the driver of the van, Mason A. Caswell, 25, of Miller, stopped to make a left turn, the patrol said.
• A 56-year-old man from Crane was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:29 a.m. Monday on Route TT, about 4 miles south of Aurora in Barry County, the patrol said.
Jack G. Chapman was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Chapman was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• A resident of Seligman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:08 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Washburn in Barry County, according to the patrol.
Deborah A. Hendricks, 52, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
She was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a concrete pillar, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.