A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 96 at Oak Street, 2 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rosalie M. Dean, 84, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that collided with an eastbound semitruck driven by Caleb D. Asher, 26, of Marshfield, when Dean made a left turn in front of the oncoming truck, the patrol said.
• Three teens and an adult from Neosho were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. Monday on Route NN, about 4.5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Dwaune Blue, 71, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Three 13-year-old passengers were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries. Their names were not released due to their status as juveniles.
Their northbound car crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, striking a mailbox, utility pole and fence, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.