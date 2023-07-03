A Stotts City man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 7:11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jeremy N. Nuse, 35, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving a westbound motorcycle in the passing lane when the semitruck he was passing swung into his lane and forced him off the road, where his cycle overturned, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:33 p.m. Sunday on Route A, 5 miles east of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Terrance L. Fuller, 18, of Nevada, Missouri, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Sheldon, were taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Their SUV was southbound and ran off the road and struck an embankment when Fuller failed to stop for a stop sign, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Bella Vista, Arkansas, were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Bear Hollow Road, 3 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Natalie A. Birchfield, 36, and her passenger, Amy M. Couch, 41, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
Their eastbound van ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
