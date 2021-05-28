Five people were taken to hospitals in Joplin after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49 at Anderson in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Perry B. Kinney, 64, of Goodman, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
Three passengers in his vehicle — Angela J. Kinney, 42, and two girls, ages 8 and 12, all from Goodman — also were transported to Freeman. Angela Kinney's and the older girl's injuries were listed as moderate, the younger girl's as minor.
The other driver involved, Silas O. Morris, 18, of Pineville, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The Kinneys were in a southbound vehicle that collided with a northbound pickup truck driven by Morris when his truck began to hydroplane on the roadway and traveled across the median, hit a guardrail and overturned in the southbound lanes in front of the Tahoe, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:43 p.m. Thursday on Apricot Road, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joseph D. Pryor, 29, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that overturned and struck a tree when he failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
• Two Joplin residents and a man from Liberal were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43 at Southeast Street, east of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Larry S. Newton, 49, and Rhonda G. Newton, 60, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Lester O. Dingman, 69, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said Dingman's northbound dump truck began hydroplaning on wet pavement and crossed over the center of the roadway, colliding with the the Newtons' southbound vehicle.
• A Neosho teen sustained was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:42 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Myles X. Buck, 18, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile south of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers involved, a 17-year-old boy from Cassville, and a passenger in the other vehicle, Calara Dodson, 78, of Purdy, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle. Elizabeth A. Abramovitz, 51, of Purdy, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries, while a third occupant of her vehicle, Louanna M. Dodson, 82, was taken there with minor injuries.
The teen, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the center of the road and struck Abramovitz's southbound vehicle, the patrol said.
