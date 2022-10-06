A Webb City woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 12:05 a.m. Thursday at 10th Street and Duquesne Road in Duquesne, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sheila A. Kyger, 59, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Kyger was northbound when she swerved to avoid an animal. Her van ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol reported.
• A Pittsburg, Kansas, man was injured a one-vehicle wreck at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Deer Lane, a half-mile south of Joplin, according to the state patrol.
Bradley Baugh, 43, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Baugh's vehicle ran off the right side of the road and he overcorrected, with the vehicle then running off the left side and striking a fence. His vehicle then overturned and hit a utility pole.
• A Neosho couple were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile west of Newtonia, the patrol said.
Driver George R. Brown, 69, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin by ambulance. Vickie R. Brown, 70, went to the same hospital by private car. Their injuries were termed moderate.
The patrol reported that the Brown vehicle was trying to make a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Roger D. Schoonover, 77, of Stark City.
• A Mount Vernon man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2130, a mile east of Stotts City, the state patrol said.
Franklin V. Cheek, 56, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
The patrol said the Cheek vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the mirror of a vehicle driven by Jimmy W. Farmer, 77, of Marlow, Oklahoma.
• A Carthage teenager was injured at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in a one-car wreck on Route E, 6 miles east of Carthage, the state patrol said.
The 17-year-old driver was taken to Freeman Hospital West by private car with minor injuries.
The patrol said the girl's vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
