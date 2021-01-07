A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Route F, 4 miles west of La Russell in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Luis N. Hernandez, 67, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• Five people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on Jute Road, 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Driver Kevin Hiben, 35, and his four passengers, all of Vinita, Oklahoma, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Hiben and his wife, Tabitha A. Hiben, 34, and two girls, ages 12 and 16, were listed with serious injuries. A third girl, 9 years old, was listed with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound pickup truck ran off the road on a curve and struck a tree, the patrol said.
