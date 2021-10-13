• A Cassville man was injured in a semitruck wreck at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, a mile west of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Zachary S. Thomas, 24, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Thomas was a passenger in a an eastbound semitruck operated by Christopher W. Utter, 39, of Butterfield, that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Route HH, 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Timothy J. Shorter, 42, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck an embankment before becoming airborne and hitting three mailboxes, the patrol said.
• Three teens from Webb City were injured in a single-car crash at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Schifferdecker Avenue, a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
The 17-year-old girl driver of the vehicle and her two male passengers, 16 and 17 years old, whose names were not released due to their status as juveniles, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
Their northbound car ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:45 p.m. Monday on Route V, about 4 miles south of Hume in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck, Angela E. Poole, 23, of Nevada, was flown by medical helicopter to Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries. Her passenger, Bobby W. West, 31, of Richards, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Their northbound truck ran off the road and overturned, throwing both of them from the vehicle, the patrol said.
