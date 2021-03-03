A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1 p.m. Monday on Kentucky Road east of Crow Road in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Diamond N. Hall, 19, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Hall was a passenger in a westbound pickup truck driven by Charles E. Hall Jr., 24, of Neosho, when an eastbound pickup truck driven by Casey R, Crider, 39, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, entered their lane and struck their truck head-on, the patrol said.
• A Wentworth woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:30 a.m. Monday on Route W, 8 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Jocelyn A. Washam, 34, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was operating a southbound utility vehicle that ran off the road and then returned to the road and overturned when she overcorrected, the patrol said.
• Four people from Liberal were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:20 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 160, about 5 miles west of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Frederick W. Waldbuesser, 65, and his passenger, Patricia J. Waldbuesser, 63, were taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. The other driver, Dollie M. Smith, 77, and her passenger, Ralph H. Smith, 85, were taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Waldbuessers' southbound van pulled from a stop sign into the path of the Smiths' westbound vehicle, and their vehicle struck the van on the driver's side, the patrol said.
