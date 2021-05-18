A Diamond man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route V at Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Corey S. Cline, 21, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Cline was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
• Five people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash at 11:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles west of Verona in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Susan A. Chaney, 55, of Marionville, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
A second driver, Jack H. Fooks, 76, of Middletown, Delaware, and three occupants of his vehicle — Diana B. Fooks, 68, also of Middletown; and Jonathan J. Fields, 27, and Catherine N. Fields, 26, both of Marionville — were taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital. Diana Fooks was listed with moderate injuries and the other three with minor injuries.
The patrol said the pickup truck driven by Fooks was eastbound when he tried to turn around due to flooding over the roadway and a pickup truck driven by Chaney ran into him, causing Fooks' truck to strike a third pickup truck driven by Rodrigo Salas Sanchez, 21, of Verona, who was westbound on the highway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.