A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 171, about 2 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jaime F. Rodas, 53, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
Rodas was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:10 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Butterfield in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Dalton C. Young, 21, of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
Young was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck driven by Badwi A. Moawad, 30, of Perry, Arkansas, that ran off the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, a mile east of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christie L. Morris, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound pickup truck that skidded off the ice-covered roadway, struck some trees and overturned, the patrol said.
• Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, a half-mile west of Verona in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Cordaro B. Robinson, 34, and Adam E. Daugherity, 38, both of Aurora, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Robinson was driving an eastbound pickup truck that slid across the centerline on an ice-covered roadway and struck both a westbound vehicle driven by Nina I. Baltzell, 58, of Verona, and a westbound vehicle driven by Daugherity, the patrol said.
• A Verona man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 2210, a half-mile west of Aurora in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Adrian L. Jasso, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
He weas driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and crashed through a fence into a field, the patrol said.
