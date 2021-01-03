A resident of Sherwood, Arkansas, was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:27 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 249, 1 1/2 miles south of Carterville in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sabrina L. Burnside, 50, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said a northbound vehicle in which Burnside was a passenger lost control on an ice-covered bridge, ran off the road and overturned. The driver, William A. Jefferson, 56, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was uninjured, the patrol said.
• A Kansas City resident was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 7:18 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, 4 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol reported.
James C. Blanch, 24, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries.
The patrol said Blanch's southbound vehicle hit a disabled vehicle in the road.
• Two Minnesota residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:16 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, 4 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol reported.
Timothy McKenzie, 52, of Minneapolis, and his passenger, Dashielle D. Smith, 24, of New Hope, were taken by private vehicle to Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said McKenzie's northbound vehicle hit a stopped vehicle in the road.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 7 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 249, a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Ray A. Marks, 76, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Marks' northbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
• A Fort Scott, Kansas, resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:38 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 171, a little more than 3 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Melissa H. Woolsey, 21, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.
Woolsey was a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by Rozemma D. Perry, 49, also of Fort Scott, which lost control on an ice-covered bridge and hit a guardrail, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.