A Lamar resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck about 5:20 a.m. Sunday on Southwest 85th Road, about 6 miles northwest of Jasper in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher M. Wolf, 37, was taken to Barton County Hosptial at Lamar with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the southbound Wolf vehicle ran off the road, struck an entrance to a field and overturned.
• Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 43, about 5 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
All of the injured were from Springfield and in a car driven by Praveen Nierji, 28. Nierji and passenger Teza Maguluri, 22, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. Gavatori Peddi, 21, Saketh Bellampally, 22, and Harshini Vinnakota, 24, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The westbound Nieji car failed to yield and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Michael D. Theriault, of Liberal, the patrol said. The Nierji vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.