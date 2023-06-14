Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 1100, a mile east of Freistatt in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Patricia K. Arnaud, 59, of Monett, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. The other driver, Amber D. Holm-Fields, 23, of Sarcoxie, was taken to the same hospital with moderate, injuries and two of her passengers, ages 1 and 3, were transported there with minor injuries.
Arnaud was driving a westbound car that collided with Holm-Fields' northbound vehicle and overturned when Holm-Fields failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86 at Starling Road in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Douglas D. Robertson, 64, of Monett, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, and Todd D. Richmond, 59, of Neosho, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Robertson was driving a northbound pickup truck and Richmond a westbound semitruck when Richmond pulled into Robertson's path, the patrol said.
