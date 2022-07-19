A 69-year-old pedestrian was injured at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a car on Route CC about 5 miles north of Exeter in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Etta M. Nesbitt, of Cassville, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that Nesbitt was hit in the roadway by a westbound vehicle driven by Andrea J. Aldridge, 38, of Exeter.
• Both drivers were injured in a car-truck crash about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 37 at Route B in Purdy in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Martha Garcia Romero, 39, of Verona, the driver of a northbound car, was taken to Cox Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries. Daniel A. Bishop, 38, of Stotts City, the driver of a northbound pickup truck, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said the Romero car slowed and was struck from the rear by the Bishop truck.
