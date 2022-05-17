A Walker man was injured in a dump truck crash at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route BB, about 3 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dale C. Ijams, 47, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a southbound dump truck that slid off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• Five people from Dayton, Ohio, were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Stotts City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Driver Adriana D. Ugarte, 40, and passengers Aleksia Ortiz, 21, Matthew Fryman, 20, and two boys ages 12 and 15 were taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora with minor injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle ran off the road and struck the median cable barrier, the patrol said.
• A Noel woman was injured in single-vehicle wreck at 10 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90, about 2 miles west of Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Savannah L. Carden, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
