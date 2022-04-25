A Carthage woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:25 p.m. Monday on Kafir Road, a mile south of Alba in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Debora A. Olivares de Anaya, 36, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• Both drivers and a passenger were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 11:57 p.m. Sunday on Gateway Drive, about 5 miles north of Neosho, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Rancher Dionis, 21, of Neosho, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. The other driver, Rachel J. Haslett, 22, of Parsons, Kansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, Phillip T. Turrisi, 58, of Galena, Kansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Dionis was northbound in a car that crossed the centerline and struck Haslett's southbound car head-on, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:18 p.m. Sunday on Coyote Drive, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Derek P. Ulibarri, 37, of Carl Junction, and his passenger, Teresa A. Pace-Ulibarri, 49, of Joplin. were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle, Diane I. Salter, 66, of Venice, Florida, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Ulibarri was driving a southbound car that was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by John P. Salter, 64, of Venice, when Salter failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.