Two people man were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:40 p.m. Thursday on Reinmiller Road, 8 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A passenger, Sabra J. Wheeler, 34, of Webb City, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. The driver, Nathan L. Wheeler, 40, of Joplin, was taken to Freeman West with minor injuries.
Their northbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck two trees and a fence, the patrol said.
• Two women from Diamond were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Route J, 4 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Delores S. Lee, 58, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries. Her passenger, Brenda K. Lee, 59, was taken to Freeman West with minor injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle, according to the patrol, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
• A Granby man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, about 2 miles northeast of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Shannon N. Laster, 25, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Laster was driving a northbound car that collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Ritchey when the teen turned into his path. The patrol's report lists a third vehicle — driven by Miles D. Kehoe, 66, of Neosho — as being involved in the accident but does not state how.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a motorcycle and SUV collision at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Gateway Drive, 5 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the motorcycle, Shane M. West, 46, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, Nicole M. Burwell, 46, was taken to Mercy with moderate injuries.
Burwell was southbound and turned into the path of West's northbound bike, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.