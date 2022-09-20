Two residents of Nevada, Missouri, were injured in a two-vehicle collision of sideview mirrors at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route E, a mile east of Milo in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Brandon L. Baldwin, 29, and his passenger, Justin T. Starnes, 32, were taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The sideview mirrors of a westbound flatbed truck and an unidentified eastbound truck collided as they passed each other, the patrol said. The other truck then purportedly fled the scene.
• Both divers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 160 at Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Jackie D. Herbinger, 88, of Lamar, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries, and Bryce J. Brummett, 31, of Mindenmines, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Brummett was driving an eastbound truck that ran into the rear of Herbinger's pickup truck, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Donald R. Brigance, 55, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound semitruck that ran off the road through a guardrail and an embankment, causing a section of guardrail to swing into traffic and hit an eastbound car driven by Peter M. Williams, 52, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• Two Arizona residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 9:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Johnny W. Bone, 89, and his passenger, Emma L. Daniel, 83, both of Tucson, Arizona, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. His injuries were listed as serious and hers as moderate.
They were eastbound and were attempting to make a U-turn on the highway when an eastbound pickup truck driven by Max L. Adcock, 73, of Granby, struck their vehicle on the driver's side, the patrol said.
