A Lebanon, Missouri, resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Coyote Drive, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher B. Smith, 23, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Smith was driving a northbound vehicle and had stopped for a turning vehicle when a northbound pickup truck driven by Kellen J. Grantham, 23, of Joplin, ran into Smith's vehicle from behind, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, about 4 miles south of Wheaton in Barry County, according to the the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Trenton M. Mansfield, 30, of Neosho, and his two passengers, Tiffany R. Francis, 28, and a 2-year-old child, also from Neosho, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Their northbound car was struck by a semitruck driven by Jesse A. Gaches, 34, of Pierce City, when Gaches failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said. The Neosho residents' vehicle ran off the roadway after the collision.
• A Springfield man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 266 at Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Garry W. Warren, 59, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Warren was driving a westbound vehicle that collided with a northbound pickup truck driven by Benjamin J. Chapman, 23, of Ozark, when Chapman ran a stop sign and pulled into Warren's path, the patrol said.
• A Joplin teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday on Castle Drive, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Cassville woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 2200 at County Road 1097, about 2 miles south of Cassville in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Dana D. Minyard, 45, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.