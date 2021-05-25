A Reeds man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on Ivy Road, 4 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Donald E. Elliott, 52, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
He was driving a westbound car that crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck driven by William F. Weber, 63, of Carthage, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Jane L. Heath, 83, of Seneca, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. The other driver, Heather M. Macy, 41, and her passengers, a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, all from Fairland, Oklahoma, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Heath was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of Macy's southbound pickup truck when Macy came to a stop to make a left turn, the patrol said.
• A Jasper teen suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:50 p.m. Monday on Route K, 2 miles east of Jasper in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Anthony X. Stapleton, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Mount Vernon man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at 9:30 p.m. Monday on Route H, 2 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Ray L. Vincent, 77, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Vincent was driving an eastbound Jeep Cherokee that crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck driven by Juan P. Gomez, 41, of Monett, the patrol said.
