A Carl Junction woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 290 in Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Samantha A. Murrell, 30, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that collided with a southbound van driven by Kaden K. Moss, 20, of Strafford, when Moss pulled into Murrell's path, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Goldfinch Road, about 8 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Brad L. Lackey, 31, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Lackey was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Miller woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 39, a quarter-mile south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Anna F. Breedlove, 53, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that struck a southbound pickup truck head-on as the truck's driver, a 17-year-old boy from Mount Vernon, was stopped at a stop sign on Farm Road 1150, the patrol said.
• Four residents of Aurora were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route ZZ, a mile north of Aurora in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Jessy R. Mahan, 18, and one of her passengers, Nicolette G. Willits, 18, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries. Two other passengers in Mahan's vehicle, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, whose names were not released due to their status as juveniles, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Their westbound vehicle was struck broadside by a northbound pickup truck driven by Ryan T. Frerking, 36, of Aurora, when Mahan failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.