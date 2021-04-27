Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, about 10 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Scott A. Barnes, 60, and his 14-year-old female passenger, both of Wonder Lake, Illinois, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Barnes' injuries were listed as moderate and the girl's as minor.
The patrol said their westbound pickup truck was struck in the side by a westbound semitruck driven by Christopher S. Muse, 40, of Joplin.
• A 10-year-old boy from Neosho was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Monday on Norway Road, 4 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, declined treatment for minor injuries at the scene.
He was a passenger in an eastbound side-by-side motorcycle operated by Melissa J. Bartlett, 43, of Boone, Iowa, that backed into a westbound pickup truck driven by Scot A. Zimmerman, 32, of Neosho, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:55 p.m. Monday on Route E, 4 miles south of Longview in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Cory R. Cox, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound truck that was struck head-on by a northbound car driven by Opal A. Powers, 33, of Rocky Comfort, when Powers' car crossed the centerline, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:16 a.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Seth N. Fraser, 19, of Joplin, and two passengers, Britysh N. Alexander, 19, of Carthage, and a 17-year-old boy from Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Their southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A man from Purdy was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile east of Fairview in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troy A. Stump, 31, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Stump was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, the patrol said.
