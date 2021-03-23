A Rocky Comfort teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route E at Cooper's Road, 7 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Weston Z. Rogers, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Rogers was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 5:45 p.m. Monday on Harmony Road, 3 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
Clinton B. Fleming, 41, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road, and he was thrown from the bike, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:37 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 1240, about 5 miles east of Crane in Barry County, the state patrol reported.
Denny W. Lemaster, 55, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound car and had stopped in traffic when his vehicle was struck in the rear by a car driven by Charles E. Carlton, 77, of Galena, Missouri, the patrol said.
• Two Noel residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:10 p.m. Monday on Business Highway 71 at Pineville in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Rhonda G. Wise, 38, and a passenger in the other vehicle, Elizabeth M. Elkins, 19, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Wise was driving a northbound car that collided with an eastbound car driven by Robert M. Newkirk, 18, of Noel, when Newkirk failed to yield the right of way and pulled into Wise's path, the patrol said.
• A woman from Purdy was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:17 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, about a half-mile south of Butterfield in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Kaylee M. Tichenor, 20, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Philip A. Richardson, 60, of Cape Fair, when Richardson turned into Tichenor's path, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10 a.m. Monday on Apricot Road, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Sydney R. Barker, 20, of Galena, Kansas, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. Jimmie D. Williams. 78, of Commerce, Oklahoma, was taken to Freeman West with moderate injuries.
Barker was driving an eastbound car that crossed the centerline and collided with Williams' westbound car, the patrol said.
