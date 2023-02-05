Six people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Tiger and Cherry roads, about 5 miles northwest of Wentworth in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A westbound vehicle was driven by Jess C. Price, 36, of Wentworth, and a northbound vehicle was driven by Jeffery Owens, 46, of Monett. Neither driver was injured.
Three juveniles, ages 5, 7 and 8, and Billi J. Castlebury-Price, 34, all passengers in the Price vehicle and of Wentworth, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Two 17-year-old girls, both passengers in the Owens vehicle and from Monett, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported the Owens vehicle struck the Price vehicle in the passenger side, and the latter then ran off the road and hit a fence.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Reinmiller Roads, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Zachary I. Basoco, 22, and Trey J. Poulson, 30, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the northbound car ran off the road on a curve, hit a fence and overturned.
