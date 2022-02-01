Newton County deputies served a search warrant Tuesday at a property south of Joplin in an effort to rescue numerous untended dogs and cats discovered there last week.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said about 60 animals were seized and removed from 22489 Aspen Road with the assistance of the Humane Society of Missouri.
"It was mostly dogs," Jennings said. "But there were a few cats."
The sheriff's office received a tip last week concerning the poor condition and apparent lack of proper care for the animals. Deputies who responded to the complaint determined that the animals were being kept there with inadequate shelter, food and water.
Jennings said a recent fire burned a mobile home and outbuilding on the property and that a number of dogs appear to have perished in the fire.
The surviving dogs were being kept "in a variety of kennels and crates," the sheriff said. He said their owner was no longer at the address when deputies went there Thursday and had not returned in the meantime.
Since Thursday, deputies have been feeding and watering the animals with the help of the Joplin Humane Society and Diamond Fire Department. They now are being taken to St. Louis for treatment and care by the Humane Society of Missouri.
"We were deeply concerned that many of the animals would have died in the upcoming bad weather that is predicted," Jennings said Tuesday afternoon.
He said two dogs died while in the care of the deputies due to the poor condition they were in when found.
No charges have been filed in the case as yet.
"We're still investigating and at some point will probably seek charges on the owner," Jennings said.
