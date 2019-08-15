The Jasper County prosecutor's office recently dismissed a Joplin man's felony child abuse charge, citing the unwillingness of the victim to testify against him in court.
The charge against Johnnie L. Crane, 32, was dismissed Aug. 7 in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Crane had been accused of abusing his 13-year-old stepson on May 18 during an incident at their residence in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he grabbed the boy's shirt and struck his face with the back of his hand. A police officer called to the address noted in the affidavit that the boy's shirt was ripped and bloodstained, and that he had red marks on his neck dried blood beneath his nose and on a lip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.