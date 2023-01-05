State child abuse workers removed a 13-year-old Joplin girl from her home on Wednesday after a hot line call.
Joplin police accompanied investigators with the Missouri Department of Social Services in checking out a child abuse hot line call placed by juvenile officials concerning the girl. Capt. William Davis said the girl was taken into state custody.
Davis said the case remained under investigation Thursday with no arrests having been made or charges filed.
