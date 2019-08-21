A truck driver from Lamar was killed in a one-vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route EE, 4 miles northeast of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Andrew G. Compton, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barton County coroner, the patrol said. His body was taken to the Daniels Funeral Home in Lamar.
Compton was driving an eastbound semitruck that overturned when its trailer slid off the roadway on a curve, the patrol said.
• Both drivers sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 175, 6 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Patricia L. Churchwell, 53, of Neosho, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Stephen M. Allen, 27, also of Neosho, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Allen's northbound car crossed the center line and struck Churchwell's southbound car head-on, the patrol said.
• A Rich Hill resident suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, 1 mile north of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol said.
John D. Anderson, 84, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said.
He was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, 1 mile south of Longview in McDonald County, the patrol said.
William W. Fair, 40, of Seligman, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said. Ryan E. Grohler, 42, of Pineville, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Fair was driving a westbound Toyota Tundra and made a left turn into the path of Grohler's eastbound Jeep Wrangler, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route T, 4 miles north of Marionville in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers involved, Eric D. Dummit, 60, of Marionville, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries, the patrol said. A second driver, Heather K. King, 32, of Marionville, and her passenger, Holly King, 3, sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Dummit's Chevrolet Trailblazer was northbound and crossed the center line, striking King's southbound vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
