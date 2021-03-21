Two people were injured in a one-car accident at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Farm Road 2040, 3 miles east of Monett in Barry County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Valorie A. Sanford, 43, of Pierce City, and passenger Heather A. Allgood, 37, of Joplin, suffered minor injuries. They were transported by ambulance to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound car ran off the road and struck a concrete bridge.
