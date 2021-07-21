A Pineville man was injured in an ATV accident at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tyson Road, 5 miles southeast of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rodney W. Christiansen, 50, was taken to Washington Regional Hospital at Fayetteville, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
The patrol said the vehicle was northbound when it overturned.
• A Lamar woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday on Route B, 3 miles west of Jerico Springs in Cedar County.
Misty M. Ruston, 41, was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs.
The patrol said Ruston was eastbound when her pickup truck ran off the road and overturned.
• An Anderson woman was injured at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Missouri Highway 59 at Lanagan in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Marsha K. Slate, 70, received moderate injuries and was taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
Slate's vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, the patrol said.
• One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Route 2175, 2 miles north of Marionville in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Rebekah A. Hufft, 19, was taken to Mercy Clinic Aurora with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that Hufft's car ran off the left side of the road and hit a fence post.
• An Oronogo man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 4:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, 3 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
Dalton J. McGranahan, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
McGranahan was northbound when his vehicle ran off the right side of the interstate and overturned.
