A Diamond man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. Saturday on Route V in Newton County, 3 miles west of Diamond, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Blake C. Drake, 20, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound car went off the roadway and struck a utility pole wire.
• A Galena, Kansas, woman was injured in a car-motorcycle accident at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route 66, 3 miles west of Joplin, the patrol said.
Jaydn R. Stewart, 19, driver of the car, suffered minor injuries. She was taken by private vehicle to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The motorcyclist, Johnnie L. Harding, 62, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, was not injured, the patrol said.
The patrol said the northbound Stewart car pulled into the path of the eastbound motorcycle.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Friday on Interstate 44, approximately 2 miles east of Sarcoxie, the patrol said.
Driver Kelly F. Dickson, 39, of West Fork, suffered serious injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The drivers of the other vehicles — Marci L. Roberts, 54, of Crane, and Terry L. Steeley, 66, of Springfield — were not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Steeley tractor-trailer failed to observe traffic slowing ahead and struck the rear of the Dickson vehicle, which then struck the Roberts vehicle.
• A Seneca woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 9:45 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43 south of Joplin, the patrol said.
Driver Chelsea C. Rowland, 25, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the southbound car ran off the roadway, striking a curb, a light pole and then another curb.
• A Lamar juvenile was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 3:38 p.m. Friday on Route A, 10 miles northeast of Lamar in Barton County, the patrol said.
The patrol said the 16-year-old, whose name was withheld by the patrol because of his age, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital, Lamar.
The patrol said a southbound pickup ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.