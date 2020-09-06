A Monett man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident at 2:20 p.m. Sunday on Vixen Road, approximately 2 miles west of Wentworth in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brandon Hanaway, 38, the driver, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle overturned in a field when Hanaway lost control.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at noon Sunday on Route E, 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Zachery Dyer, 34, of Crane, a passenger, suffered serious injuries. The driver, a juvenile female from Stotts City, suffered minor injuries. They were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
• A Neosho man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:20 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, a mile northwest of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Joshua C. Wingo, 43, driver of the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle went off the left side of the road, returned to the road and then went off the right side of the road, where it struck an embankment and overturned.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:15 a.m. Saturday near U.S. Highway 69 and Centennial Avenue in Pittsburg, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Rhona Elizabeth Shand, 44, of Joplin, driver of a pickup, suffered serious injuries. Elizabeth Jane Freeman, 49, of Pittsburg, driver of the other vehicle, suffered possible minor injuries. They were taken to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
The patrol said the southbound Shand vehicle went left of the center of the road, side-swiping the northbound Freeman vehicle. The Shand vehicle entered the east ditch, struck a utility pole and rolled over on its top.
