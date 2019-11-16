Accidents injure two on area highways
A Granby man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, 5 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Catarino Medellin, 45, driver of one of the vehicles, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to medical attention by private vehicle.
Wanda K. Williams,48, Neosho, driver of the other vehicle, was not injured.
The patrol said the westbound Williams vehicle attempted a U-turn and pulled into the path of the westbound Medellin vehicle.
• A Carl Junction man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route JJ, 2 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Michael J. Cook, 66, driver of a pickup, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital, Joplin.
The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, the patrol said.
The southbound Cook pickup ran off the roadway after it was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.