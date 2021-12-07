A Carthage man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, about a mile south of Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert M. Lowry, 70, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Lowry was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma teen sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 3:25 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90, 2 miles west of Noel in McDonald County, the patrol said.
A 14-year-old boy from Jay, Oklahoma, whose named was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken to Integris Grove Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma.
He was a passenger in a westbound pickup truck driven by Richard W. Huffman, 40, of Jay, that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
