A Neosho youth was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 86, 4 miles east of Neosho, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Nathan T. Jackson, 17, driver of one of the vehicles, suffered moderate injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Tori M. James, 19, Stark City, driver of the other vehicle, was not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Jackson vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck head-on the eastbound James vehicle.
• Five people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Daniel B. Elliott, 40, of Grove, Oklahoma, driver of one of the cars, sustained minor injuries. Three passengers, Mariah D. Duenas, 28, and a 13-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, all of Grove, received minor injuries. They were taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Alyssa M. Byrd, 17, Pineville, driver of the other vehicle, suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the southbound Elliott vehicle was struck from behind by Byrd.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 8:10 p.m. Friday on Kentucky Road, one mile north of Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
Byron E. Rubio, 27, driver of the vehicle, and a passenger, Lilia Z. Maldonado, 34, both of Neosho, suffered moderate injuries. They were transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree and a fence.
