One of two alleged accomplices in a Carthage lure-and-rob plot pleaded guilty Monday to a second-degree robbery charge and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Kyler B. Dixon, 22, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal limiting the prison time he would have to serve to seven years. He had been facing a punishment range of 10 to 30 years on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Dixon the agreed-upon length of term. The judge further ordered that the sentence run concurrently with a five-year term the defendant must serve after having his probation revoked on a forgery conviction.
Dixon, of Carthage, was one of two men accused of working with Jaden L. Lamarr, 21, of Carthage, in a scheme to rob a man Lamarr lured to a residence in Carthage on June 14, 2019, with an offer to have sex with him for $300. After he'd paid her, she took his clothes into a bathroom and passed them out a window to one of her accomplices, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The victim's wallet and cellphone also were taken and his vehicle parked outside the residence was ransacked during the robbery.
Dixon and the second alleged accomplice, Jason P. Brewer, 36, then entered the bedroom where the victim was and told him Lamarr was underage and that he needed to leave. He started to comply but realized he had been robbed and kicked in a door of the house and confronted the trio.
According to an affidavit, he ended up getting his wallet back but not his phone. Dixon purportedly pulled a gun on him while Brewer allegedly shoved him toward his car. The two men suddenly relented and bid him to come back inside when they saw a vehicle turn onto the street that they initially thought was a police car, according to the affidavit. They then made him walk with one of them to an ATM and withdraw $160 to pay for the door he damaged and send them another $100 via a cellphone application before finally ditching him at a convenience store in Webb City, according to the affidavit.
Lamarr pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in August 2019 in a plea deal dismissing a related misdemeanor count of prostitution and calling for a seven-year sentence. Brewer, who remains charged with first-degree robbery, has a hearing scheduled Jan. 21.
