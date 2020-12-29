NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge has ordered a 22-year-old man to stand trial on a charge that he molested a 4-year-old girl earlier this year at a residence in Newton County.
Lucas J. Claussen, of Granby, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree child molestation and was ordered bound over for trial. Associate Court Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Jan. 26.
Claussen was charged with the offense in June following an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services. He is accused of molesting the girl on March 18 while she was sleeping.
The girl told investigators during an interview May 7 at the Children's Center in Joplin that Claussen touched her over her underwear. A probable-cause affidavit states that an investigator made repeated attempts to question Claussen about the allegation, but the defendant declined to speak with him, citing the advice of an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.